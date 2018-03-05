Don’t tune in to MTV on Monday night expecting to catch up with Maci Bookout, Farrah Abraham, Amber Portwood and Catelynn Baltierra. MTV has delayed the upcoming Season 7 episode of “Teen Mom OG.”

MTV has announced that its usual Monday night “Teen Mom OG” lineup will be altered on March 5. Starting at 8 p.m. EST, the network will air a first-look at “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.” The episode, hosted by Maci, will delve into the cast’s backstories before the official premiere later this month.

During the usual “Teen Mom OG” 9 p.m. EST timeslot, viewers will be treated to “Being Brittany.” The episode will follow the life “Teen Mom 2” star Briana DeJesus’ sister Brittany. You can read MTV’s official synopsis for the episode below.

Brittany is the older sister of Briana from ‘Teen Mom 2.’ She is outspoken and does what she wants. Now Brittany has to decide between following her dream of moving to Seattle versus staying home to care for her young nieces.

Like the “Teen Mom” franchsie, “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant” will follow five girls who tell their truths about being young parents and the struggles that come with it. The new series, which will have 14 episodes, premieres on Monday, March 12, at 10 p.m. EST on the network.

“Teen Mom OG” will also return on March 12. Episode 14, airing at 9 p.m. EST, will see Amber prepare a nursery for baby No. 2, Tyler Baltierra struggle with parenthood and Farrah sit down for a meeting with the “Teen Mom” executive producer about her future on the show.

Photo: MTV