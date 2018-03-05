Los Angeles-- He's come a long way from his days as one half of the comedy duo "Key and Peele" on Comedy Central, but Jordan Peele hasn't lost sight of what his Oscar win for best original screenplay really means.

Peele explained that he could feel the significance of his win—the first ever for a Black man in his category, and admitted that he almost didn't become a director or writer because he didn't feel it would be possible for him since there had been so few black men who had found success with it in the past.

"Oh, my God. It's a Renaissance. This is, you know, something that—you know, I—I—I almost never became a director [sic] because there's such a shortage of role models," he told reporters in the press interview room at the Hollywood & Highland Center. " We had Spike. We had John Singleton. We had the Peebleses. We had the Hughes brothers. But they felt like the exception to the rule."

He also revealed that he felt proud to be part of a new movement and resurgence of talent in his field for men and women of color who are breaking down the boundaries that had previously been keeping them out.

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

"I'm so proud to be a part of a time—the beginning of a movement, where you—Where I feel like the best films in every genre are being brought to me by my fellow black directors," he continued. "It's very special, and I think that goes for all areas of inclusion, but It's quite clear with the work that Ava is doing, that Ryan is doing, F. Gary Gray, Barry, that this is a very special time."

Peele also admitted that one other Oscar winning person of color helped influence him to see out his dreams and make them a reality, and when he first learned of his nominations this year, he immediately reached out to thank them for their own part in his success.

"You're not a failure if you don't get this, but I almost didn't do it, because I didn't believe that there was a place for me. Whoopi Goldberg and her acceptance speech for best supporting actress for 'Ghost' was a huge inspiration for me," he said. "And when I got nominated, one of the first things I did was reach out and call her and thank her for telling young people who maybe doubted themselves if they can do it. So I hope that this does the same and inspires more people to use their voices."

He also revealed that he knew this award was about something greater than him, and he plans to also serve as an inspiration, like those who did before him and helped influence his own career.

"...I had this amazing feeling of looking at the 12-year-old that had this burning in my guts for this type of validation, and I—it instantly—I instantly realized that an award like this is much bigger than me," he explained. "This is about paying it forward to the young people who might not believe that they could achieve the highest honor in whatever craft they want to push toward."