Kate Middleton has given birth thrice, and every time she is seen wearing a Jenny Packham dress during her royal baby debuts.

According to People, the British designer is well-known for her stylish but very comfortable pieces of clothing. The “flowy” fabrics of the Jenny Packham dresses are also a must for someone who has just given birth.

In 2013, Middleton gave birth to Prince George. And when she showed her son to the entire world right outside St. Mary’s Hospital’s Lindo Wing, the Duchess of Cambridge was photographed in her baby blue polka dot dress by the same designer. Middleton also paired her dress with her white shoes.

Two years later, Middleton carried Princess Charlotte outside the hospital, and she was photographed in her yellow floral-print frock by Jenny Packham. The Duchess paired it with her yellow-brown pumps.

Most recently, Prince William’s wife introduced her new baby to the world while wearing a red dress that featured a white Peter Pan collar. The piece of clothing is also from the same designer, but royal fans mostly focused on the fact that Middleton channeled Princess Diana with her dress.

In 1984, Princess Diana presented Prince Harry to the entire world in a red long-sleeved dress that also featured a white Peter Pan collar. Unfortunately, Princess Diana no longer had the chance to meet her three grandchildren because she passed away long before they were born.

Meanwhile, Middleton left St. Mary’s Hospital just hours after she gave birth to her son. She also did a similar thing after Prince George and Princess Charlotte were born. However, Princess Diana stayed at the same hospital for at least a day when she gave birth to Prince William and Prince Harry.

The birth of Queen Elizabeth II’s children could not be compared to Middleton and Princess Diana because the monarch gave birth at the palace. It was only several years later when Princess Anne broke the tradition and gave birth to Peter Phillips at the hospital instead of her home.

