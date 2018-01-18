Kate Middleton did not wear her engagement ring during her visit to the Great Ormond Street Hospital on Wednesday, and there’s a reason why.

According to People, the Duchess of Cambridge simply adhered to the hospital’s policy on minimal jewelry. When Middleton opened the hospital’s Mittal Children’s Medical Centre, she was only seen with her simple gold wedding band.

Just like all of the doctors, nurses, staff and even guests, Middleton was asked to wash her hands thoroughly before touring the hospital’s wards and treatment areas. The hospital recommended that she remove her jewelry before entering.

It would’ve been difficult for Middleton to wear her huge engagement ring to the hospital since it features 14 solitaire diamonds surrounding a 12-carat oval blue Ceylon sapphire set in 18-karat white gold. Prince William’s wife’s engagement ring previously belonged to Princess Diana.

Middleton’s simple gold wedding band, on the other hand, is part of the royal family’s 88-year-old tradition. It is made of Welsh gold that’s similar to the wedding bands of the other female members of the royal family.

Meanwhile, Prince William does not normally wear his gold wedding band in public, and there’s also a good reason why. Penny Junor, a royal wedding insider, said that Prince William does not like wearing jewelry, and the Kensington Palace previously issued a statement about it, according to Vogue.

Royal editor of London’s Evening Standard, Robert Johnson, added, “Not wearing his wedding ring is his prerogative.” Diana Clehane, the author of “Imagining Diana,” said that Prince William’s choice to not wear his wedding band is “very modern.”

“William and Kate have shown us they are modern royals and are confident in each other’s love for one another. Kate omitted the word ‘obey’ in her wedding vows, and William has opted not to wear a ring, which makes them like many millennial couples – intent on doing things their way,” she said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also been dubbed as a modern couple, but it is still unclear whether or not the prince will wear his wedding band on a daily basis.

Photo: Frank Augstein-WPA Pool/Getty Images