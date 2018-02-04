Kate Middleton is never spotted without her coat on, and there is a reason why this is the case.

According to a royal insider, it is “not ladylike” for female members of the royal family to take their coats off. The insider said that other pieces of clothing worn by a royal in public may not be removed in public. But once the royal is already indoors, she may already remove her coat.

This has happened to Meghan Markle recently. Since it was cold in Cardiff, Wales during her and Prince Harry’s visit, the former actress was photographed wearing a coat. But when she met with the young students, she was only seen with her plaid top on.

According to Honey Nine, there are several other royal style rules that female members of the family should follow. For instance, they are not allowed to wear bright-colored nail polish, and they are not allowed to have messy hair either. But it seems that Markle, and not Middleton, tends to break these rules.

The “Horrible Bosses” star has not been spotted with bright-colored nail polish ever since she got engaged to Prince Harry. But she was recently criticized for wearing a messy bun during her previous visit. Markle also broke tradition when she wore slacks instead of a wedding gown to her first evening gala with her fiancée.

Meanwhile, Middleton has been following the royal style rules ever since she got engaged to Prince William. She is seldom seen wearing slacks during her official visits. In some cases, Middleton wears jogging pants especially when she will engaged in sports or is spending some time in the snow.

During her and Prince William’s visit to Norway, the 36-year-old was photographed wearing layers of clothing. At that time, she also wore thick pants to protect her from the cold weather.

And when it comes to her hair, Middleton has never worn a messy bun. Her hair is almost always tied to a bun or let down.

Photo: Ian Volger - Pool/Getty Images