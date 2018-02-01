Kate Middleton and Prince William, who are on their four-day Nordic royal tour, were forced to cancel the last stop on their Sweden tour due to heavy snow. The couple, who will soon welcome their third child, were due to travel from the capital Stockholm to Uppsala on Thursday morning before flying to Oslo.

In Uppsala, they were set to arrive at the Uppsala Airbase to meet members of the Swedish Armed Forces and view Gripen fighter jets.

"Unfortunately the snowy weather in Stockholm today has meant that TRH’s travel plans have had to be changed. This morning’s engagement at Uppsala Airbase will not go ahead," Kensington Palace said in a tweet.

The second leg of their tour is set to begin in Oslo where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will interact with Norway's entrepreneurs of tomorrow at MESH.

The last two days in Stockholm, Middleton and Prince William met with the Swedish royal family, including Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel. On Wednesday, the royal couple spent the evening at the Fotografiska Gallery. At the event, the duchess stunned in a floral velvet blue gown by Erdem. Earlier in the day, Middleton wore a red-and-white houndstooth coat.

Prince William, who is second in line to the British throne, delivered a speech pledging to reinforce ties between Britain and Sweden. He also praised the “magic ingredients” of life in the Scandinavian country. In Norway, the royal couple will stay at the royal palace of King Harald and Queen Sonja.

Photo: Getty Images

They will also meet members of Norway's royal family, including Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit. Middleton and William will visit Princess Ingrid Alexandra Sculpture Park within the palace gardens, which opened last year and is named after the daughter of the Crown Prince and Princess.

This could be Middleton's last royal tour before she gives birth to her third child in April. According to a recent report, the duchess could deviate from tradition with the delivery of her third child by opting to give birth at her home instead of at a hospital.

"Catherine has said she would love to have her baby at home," a source told The Express. "She has discussed it with William and he is being very supportive. They both think it would be lovely for the family to have a home birth, particularly for George and Charlotte."

"Above all, they both agree that having a home birth would save a massive intrusion into the day to day running of any hospital where she gave birth," the person added.

The royal family, who are awaiting the birth of the third royal baby, are also preparing for the marriage of Prince Harry and Megan Markle. Middleton's presumed due date is a month ahead of the royal wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.