Kate Middleton’s official title became Duchess of Cambridge after she got married to Prince William in 2011. The latter is called the Duke of Cambridge.

After the couple tied the knot, many fans wondered why Middleton is not called Princess Kate on a daily basis since her husband is referred to with his prince title almost all the time.

The title of Duchess of Cambridge is actually better than being called a princess because duchess and dukes are considered higher ranks among members of the royal family. Most male and female members of the royal family may be called princes and princesses, but not everyone may be called duke and duchess.

Joe Little, the managing editor of Majesty, previously said that if Queen Elizabeth II did not give Middleton the Duchess of Cambridge title, she would have been called Princess Catherine. “Yes, she is a princess. I would say that if you marry a prince, you are a princess,” Little told People.

However, the publication also noted that if Middleton would have been officially called a princess, she shouldn’t be referred to as Princess Kate. After all, her family and friends call her Catherine so she should be called Princess Catherine.

So the bigger question is why Middleton is called Duchess of Cambridge, but Prince William’s mom, Diana, was only referred to as a princess. According to The Huffington Post, Princess Diana was called princess since her husband Prince Charles’ major title in England was also prince.

However, Charles is known as the Duke of Rothersay in Scotland, and he is also the Duke of Cornwall, so in those two places, Princess Diana was called Duchess. After she died, Prince Charles’ current wife, Camilla, became the Duchess of Cornwall.

And as for Meghan Markle, who will soon be marrying Prince Harry, her official title will depend on what Queen Elizabeth II will give to her and her fiancé. However, some reports have claimed that Markle will never be called a princess since she doesn’t have any royal blood, according to BBC.

Photo: Eddie Mulholland - Pool/Getty Images