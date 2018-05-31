A lot of eyebrows were raised after it was reported that “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” stars Kendall and Kylie Jenner would not be attending their brother, Brody Jenner’s wedding.

The eyebrows were raised even further after it was learned that they did not even bother to RSVP to the invite. The reality stars offered no explanation why, but a source close to the two told Us Weekly that it’s because they are extremely busy.

“It wasn’t in the cards for Kendall and Kylie to come as Kylie is a new mom and this is a more intimate affair [and it’s a] big ordeal to fly all the way to Bali for the celebration,” the source dished.

To recall, Kylie gave birth to her first daughter, Stormi Webster, just this February. However, Kendall and Kylie might be able to make it up to Brody by attending his second wedding celebration in Los Angeles.

Brody earlier said during an interview with People that he really wanted his sisters to attend his wedding. “My two little sisters, we never even heard from them. They never even RSVP’d I don’t think,” he said. “We sent them an invite but we just never heard anything back. Well, they’ll be missed. I would have loved to have had them there.”

Meanwhile, their dad, Caitlyn Jenner, would not be able to attend as well given her work commitments. But an insider revealed that “everything is good between them,” since Caitlyn “will be throwing a big party for them when the newlyweds return to town.”

On the other hand, Brody’s mom Linda Thompson and brother Brandon Jenner will be there to witness his joyful union with blogger Kaitlynn Carter.

Brody, Kendall and Kylie are three of Caitlyn’s six children. Caitlyn is also dad to Burt and Cassandra with ex-wife Chrystie Crownover, while Brandon is her kid with Thompson. Kendall and Kylie are her daughters from her marriage to Kris Jenner.

Despite having many kids, Caitlyn admitted during an interview with Broadly that it gets lonely for her sometimes because her kids have all “moved on” with their lives.

“I spend a lot of time by myself here in the house,” she said. “I have a lot of children, but sometimes just because of circumstances, maintaining a close relationship with your kids is very tough.” Photo: Getty Images/Jason Merritt