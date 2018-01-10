It may be a new year, but Kylie Jenner, who is rumored to be pregnant with her first child, has not changed her mind about hiding her baby bump from the world. The 20-year-old star is said to be expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend Travis Scott, but has not confirmed or denied rumors about the child.

Instead, Jenner has become reclusive, and has stopped sharing revealing Instagram photos and Snapchat videos like she used to before pregnancy rumors began to arise.

A source told Us Weekly that there is a simple reason why Jenner prefers to remain out of the spotlight during her pregnancy. “Her not being out is strictly personal preference. She wants to keep this one aspect of her life private,” the insider revealed.

After spending a majority of her life in front of cameras, Jenner wants to keep this special time to herself.

“She spent her adolescent life on television and has been famous for over 10 years now. If this is the first thing she wants to keep to herself, she should be allowed that,” the source noted.

“She’s worked hard enough to do whatever she wants.”

Even though Jenner, who has been sporting baggy clothing, does her best to remain out of the view of the paparazzi, it doesn’t mean she hasn’t been basking in the joys of being pregnant.

“She’s very happy about the pregnancy but she doesn’t want to share this with the world,” the insider said.

Jenner’s relationship with Scott is also reportedly in a good place, despite rumors the two have split over his hectic tour schedule. Although she has kept a low-profile, sources revealed that Jenner has been using private jets to visit her beau every weekend. “They’re very low-key,” the insider revealed.

The “Life of Kylie” star, who first started dating Scott in April, began to take a step back from the spotlight in September, after news of her pregnancy was first reported.

Now that she is reportedly around a month away from her due date, fans shouldn’t get their hopes up about spotting the reality star out and about while flaunting her baby bump.

“If you knew Kylie — she can be very stubborn. When she makes her decisions, she sticks by them. This is a decision she made early on in her pregnancy and she’s sticking by it,” an insider said regarding Jenner’s decision to keep her pregnancy private.

Jenner is expected to give birth in February.

Photo: Bob Levey/Getty Images