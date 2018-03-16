The protective instincts of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Kylie Jenner is really kicking up these days, and she is being extra careful with her baby daughter, Stormi Webster.

“Kylie is very protective of Stormi,” a source told People. “Kylie is socializing with her friends as well and includes Stormi. Of course, she doesn’t want her baby to get sick while she is little. It just seems normal and she is definitely not hysterical about it. It is, after all, still the flu season.”

Whenever Stormi goes out of the house, she usually pays a visit to her aunt, Kim Kardashian, and her cousin, Chicago West. Since they are so close in age, the two girls will hopefully form a close bond.

“Kim and Kylie live very close to each other and spend a lot of time together. Kylie brings Stormi to Kim’s house,” the source shared. “Stormi is around the other kids, including Chicago. It seems too early to call it play dates though.”

Stormi is Kylie’s first daughter with her rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott. Even though they are now co-parents, the two are not in any rush to move in together and are taking their relationship slowly.

“Kylie and Travis are doing very well. Having Stormi has strengthened their relationship and elevated it to a new level,” a source shared with E! News. “Stormi will do something new, like she just started smiling, and Kylie knows only Travis can really understand what it feels like to see your baby smile for the first time.”

Because of this “shared experience,” Kylie and Scott have experienced “new love” in their relationship and they could not be happier with their little family.

When asked about his daughter last February at the nightclub Poppy, Scott even surprised TMZ photographers when he gave a short but sweet answer: “She’s beautiful.”

Kylie and her mother, Kris, have nothing but praises for the Houston rapper as a dad. He might be busy with work, but during his downtime, he’s pretty devoted to both Kylie and Stormi. “He’s really, really great, really attentive, and couldn’t be cuter with Kylie,” Kris told Us Weekly. Photo: Getty Images/Vivien Killilea