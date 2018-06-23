Meghan Markle was recently spotted consoling Sophie, Countess of Wessex at the Royal Ascot.

It was soon revealed that a bug attacked the Countess of Wessex, and Markle tried to help her out. A photo of the two female royals sitting on board the same carriage was shared online via Express. In one of the snaps, Markle’s hand is seen on Sophie’s shoulder. She also has a reassuring look on her face.

Just a few seconds later, Sophie bounces back from the incident, and she seemed unharmed. She and Markle continued to chat away until they reached the venue of the five-day horseracing event.

The incident between the two women actually happened during Markle’s Royal Ascot debut, but the specific details were only released a few days later. At that time, Markle was photographed in her black and white fascinator.

Beverley Edmondson, a Surrey-based milliner, described Markle’s hat during her conversation with Express.

“Meghan’s hat yesterday was very stylish and elegant. It’s always lovely to see the classic monochrome look for Ascot – think ‘My Fair Lady,’” she said.

However, the milliner also said that Markle still needs to find her niche when it comes to wearing hats and fascinators. After all, she is just a new member of the royal family.

“Meghan hasn’t quite managed to nail down a style yet, she is not as confident in hats at Kate and has so far gone for simpler hats than Kate would go for,” she said.

In related news, Markle has been seen in public a couple of times since she wed Prince Harry on May 19. Two weeks ago, she even went on her first solo royal engagement with Queen Elizabeth II.

James Brookes, a royal expert, said that Markle had the opportunity to bond with Her Majesty during their trip.

“The images of them both in Cheshire speak for themselves. The Queen looked incredibly at ease and genuinely happy to have some company on an engagement again,” he said.

Photo: Reuters/Peter Nicholls