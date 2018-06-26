Prince Harry went to South Africa last weekend, but he wasn’t accompanied by his wife, Meghan Markle.

Isabella Sullivan, a journalist for Express, revealed that Prince Harry left Markle at their home in Nottingham to go on a private tour of Lesotho. While there, Prince Harry visited local children at the Phelisanong Children’s Center in Lesotho, which is part of his charity work

Prince Harry put up the charity years ago due to his emotional ties with the people and work carried out there. The 33-year-old prince also helped open the center’s new dining hall, which will provide assistance in feeding vulnerable children in the area.

According to the Kensington Palace, Prince Harry actually flew to Lesotho on Thursday. He was last seen in public with Markle at the Royal Ascot. Markle made headlines at the five-day horse racing event due to the clothes she wore at the Royal Ascot.

During her debut, the 36-year-old Duchess of Sussex was photographed in her white Givenchy dress and black and white fascinator. Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal expert, told Express that fascinators and hats need to be worn at a formal event such as the Royal Ascot. The first time that attendees see the accessory being worn by members of the royal family is during the procession.

“The Royal procession, which dates from 1825, is a marvelous feature of Royal Ascot, which is the highlight of the season, Europe’s largest race meeting and a glorious kaleidoscope of color being of pivotal importance to the fashion industry. There is no event in the world which has its very special cachet,” said Fitzwilliams.

Fitzwilliams also revealed that betters predict the colors of the female royals’ hats, particularly the headpieces of the Queen. Harry Aitkenhead from Bookmaker Coral seconded the expert’s statement and said, “After successfully predicting three days in a row, punters went in bigger and better for Friday and green was the heavy favorite. The Queen promptly obliged, leaving us a bit green ourselves and our customers up and down the country raising a toast to Her Majesty,” he said.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson