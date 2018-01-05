There's been quite a bit of speculation over whether or not Meghan Markle would be required to sign a prenup before her May wedding to Prince Harry. However, even if a prenup isn't signed, it's unlikely skeptics who think Markle could try to take money from the Royal family have to worry, as a new report indicates that she still probably won't have any access to her husband's millions.

Royal Expert Marlene Koenig revealed to The Sun (via Elle UK) that because Markle will still be a U.S. Citizen while she waits for her citizenship in the UK to be approved (which can take several years), she likely won't receive any of the money from the royal family or Prince Harry himself, as she would then have to pay income taxes to the United States Internal Revenue Service.

"Even when married to a member of the British royal family, as long as she remains a US citizen she will have to pay income tax," Koenig said. "If she has investments in the United States, say for example a retirement plan that she set up, if that's making money, she would have to pay up. This is even on money earned outside the United States. If she received money from her husband or his family, and that's considered income, she would have to pay income tax on that."

That would mean that in addition to other royal income, Markle likely won't have access to Prince Harry's half of his late mother, Princess Diana's £21.5 million estate, or the shared £3.5 million annual allowance he has with his brother Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton. If she were to retain dual citizenship after becoming a U.K. citizen, she would also still have to pay U.S. taxes as well.

The financial situation between Markle (who has her own impressive net worth of an estimated $5 million from her career as an actress) and Prince Harry has led to intense speculation since they announced their engagement in November. Most notably, many have wondered if Markle would have to sign a prenup before she wed the Prince, who is currently fifth-in-line to ascend the throne, behind his father, Prince Charles, his brother, his nephew, Prince George, and niece, Princess Charlotte.

However, it was quickly revealed it was unlikely Markle would be expected to sign any such document, as neither Middleton nor Prince Charles' wife. Camilla Parker-Bowles, were required to when they married into the family in 2011 and 2005.

"No, I don't think they will," a family law attorney from the U.K. told Us Weekly shortly after the engagement. "if there was any drive to do so it would have come from the senior members of the royal family. There has been absolutely no such direction to do this and in fact, I'm reminded of when prince William and Kate Middleton were engaged to be married, the Palace made it quite clear that they had no expectation that there should be any such prenuptial arrangement made. The precedent has therefore been set by Harry's father and brother, neither having entered in prenuptial agreements before they married."

Of course, that still hasn't stopped stories regarding the possibility of a prenup from happening. OK! Magazine reported that Markle was "insulted" that the royal family wanted her to sign a prenup. However, that report, as well as one that Queen Elizabeth II has threatened to suspend the wedding until a prenup is signed, have been debunked.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson