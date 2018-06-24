Meghan Markle may be married to Prince Harry, but she still isn’t considered a princess unlike Princess Eugenie.

This is because Markle doesn’t have royal blood. She is simply married to a member of the royal family. Princess Eugenie, on the other hand, has royal blood because she is the daughter of Prince Andrew and the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Rules governing the monarchy say only those with royal blood can use the title of Prince or Princess followed by their first name,” noted Francesca Specter, a journalist for Express.

This means that Markle will never be called Princess Meghan. Rather, she is now called Duchess of Sussex.

In related news, Markle and Princess Eugenie are being linked to each other simply because the 36-year-old princess tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Princess Eugenie will also get married at the same venue on Oct. 12. She will tie the knot with Jack Brooksbank.

Princess Eugenie’s nuptials are also expected to feature the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. Emily Hodgkin, a journalist for Express, said that Welby will be present at Princess Eugenie’s wedding because he is always invited to royal celebrations.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew’s youngest daughter is also expected to invite a slew of celebrities to her wedding. Ellie Goulding is being rumored to be one of her bridesmaids. As of late, Princess Eugenie has not yet name her wedding dress designer. She will most likely do so on the day of her wedding.

And unlike Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding, royal fans cannot expect any surprises as Princess Eugenie’s nuptials. Grant Harrold, a former royal butler said, “I do not think there will any surprises or anything that will be unusual. Eugenie’s wedding will be traditional British – the old-fashioned British way that most of the other royal family have done.”

Photo: Reuters/Yui Mok/PA Wire/Pool