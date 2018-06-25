Pete Davidson’s tattoo artist is concerned that the Hollywood comedian did not think things through when he got tattoos in honor of girlfriend Ariana Grande.

Over the weekend, Jon Mesa, the co-owner of Chinatown’s No Idols Tattoo Shop and good friend of Davidson, opened up to Page Six about his honest thoughts on the “Saturday Night Live” star’s new tattoos.

“I told Pete, ‘Hey, dude, let’s just stop with the girlfriend tats until after [Grande’s] your wife.’ Because relationships come and go, and Pete is a really young man,” Mesa said. “[But] I think that went in one ear and out the other.”

Mesa disclosed that he gave the warning to Davidson after doing covering up the body art he made on the latter’s forearm of his ex-girlfriend, Cazzie David. The tattoo artist said Davidson he did “a huge coverup” to conceal David’s face on the comedian’s forearm on May 18.

Then, Davidson got a couple of tattoos in honor of the “No Tears Left To Cry” songstress earlier this month. One of which was an ink of the black bunny mask Grande donned for her “Dangerous Woman” album. The other tattoo was the initials of the singer. Interestingly, Mesa wasn’t the one responsible for Davidson’s new tattoos, as per People.

But it’s very likely that Mesa was the one who gave Davidson the idea to make things official with Grande before getting inkings in honor of the multi-awarded singer. On June 15, Grande confirmed that she and Davidson are engaged by showing off the $93,000, pear-shaped diamond ring she got from her beau.

Seeing how things are going for his friend and Mac Miller’s ex, Mesa thinks the couple’s very serious and their relationship seems to be more than just a fling. “They are just riding that magical wave of bliss together. It’s obvious that Pete is super in love with Ariana.”

Last Monday, Davidson brought his fiancée to Mesa’s shop. The stand-up comedian reportedly got another tattoo — the word “reborn”— to show his appreciation for what Grande did to him when they started dating. On the other hand, Grande also got another tattoo, the abbreviation H2GKMO, which stands for her favorite phrase, “honest to God knock me out,” on her hand.

Meanwhile, Davidson couldn’t contain his happiness about his romance with Grande during his guest appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” this past Wednesday. “I feel like I won a contest. It’s so sick … Jimmy. It’s so lit.”

