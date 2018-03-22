Meghan Markle and Camilla Parker-Bowles have some similarities that have nothing to do with their physical appearance or the way they dress.

Markle and Parker-Bowles are both divorcees. The former “Suits” star was previously married to Trevor Engelson. Parker-Bowles, on the other hand, was married to Andrew Parker-Bowles.

Years after Markle’s divorce, she started dating Prince Harry. And they are scheduled to tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. However, Prince Charles and Parker-Bowles did not wed in church in 2005. The couple tied the knot in a civil ceremony at the Windsor Guildhall.

According to Town & Country, there is a reason why Markle and Prince Harry will tie the knot in church, but not Prince Charles and Parker-Bowles.

Duncan Larcombe, the author of “Prince Harry: The In side Story,” said that years ago, there was a still an issue about divorcees tying the knot in church. But this has changed recently.

“I think it is just a reflection that time’s moved on, things have changed. As a general rule the royal family tends to be about 25 years behind the rest of society,” he said.

Over a century ago, Edward VIII also gave up his throne so he could marry a divorcee. But this is not much of a scandal anymore. In fact, Prince Charles and two of his three siblings have also been divorced.

According to the New York Post, the Church of England now allows a person to remarry in church even if their ex-spouse is still alive. The decision is left in the hands of the priest that will give them his blessing. Prince Harry and Markle will be wed by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

The publication noted that Welby also gave Prince Charles and Parker-Bowles his blessing to tie the knot in the church, but it was their decision to have a civil ceremony instead.

A recent story by Tom Bower claimed that Prince Charles’ mom, Queen Elizabeth II, didn’t like Parker-Bowles for her son. The author of “Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles” said that queen even called Parker-Bowles a “wicked woman.”

This could be one of the reasons why Prince Charles and Parker-Bowles did not tie the knot in church.

Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images