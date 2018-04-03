Prince William and Kate Middleton’s two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, did not attend the Easter service with their parents on Sunday.

According to one publication, Prince George and Princess Charlotte never attended the Easter service with the royal family at St. George’s Chapel. The only time the 4-year-old was seen in public on Easter was when he traveled to Australia with his family and visited the zoo.

The two youngsters are not the only ones that skipped the Easter service. Prince Philip, 96, was also not present due to his hip problem. On Thursday, a palace spokesman told People that Prince Philip has also decided to skip the traditional Maundy church service with his family.

However, Prince Philip’s name appeared in the Order of Service so royal fans thought that he would be attending the gathering.

“The Order of Service was printed was printed some weeks ago when it was hoped the Duke would be able to take part. HRH has since decided not to attend,” the spokesperson said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also not present during the Easter service. By the looks of it, the royal couple is busy preparing for their May 19 wedding.

Meanwhile, Middleton and Prince William are waiting for the arrival of their third child. The Duchess of Cambridge is expected to give birth sometime this month. But even though she is already in her third trimester, Middleton still made sure to attend the recent Easter service.

In fact, the 36-year-old Duchess just announced that she will be going on her maternity leave last week.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are both excited to meet their youngest sibling. James McCourt, a royal expert, recently said that the two kids helped design their sibling’s nursery.

“Kate wants them to participate in making the baby feel welcome, so she’s allowing them each to choose a special stuffed animal to place in the baby’s room. Charlotte has even started practicing her big sister skills on her dolls!” McCourt said.

Photo: Photo by John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images