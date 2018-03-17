Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, has just been dubbed as the real-life Mary Poppins.

According to Town and Country, the 40-something Spanish native started working for the royal family in 2014. She first made a public appearance with the royal family when Prince William and Kate Middleton took Prince George on their tour to Australia and New Zealand.

Borrallo is also a graduate of Norland College, a school that offers the best training for caretakers in the United Kingdom.

Victoria Murphy, a royal commentator, previously told ABC News, “The nannies are taught everything from defensive driving to security issues to how to care for a future king or queen. So Borrallo just really knows everything that you could possibly need to know about bringing up a child.”

Last year, it was reported that Borrallo has also been teaching Princess Charlotte how to speak in Spanish. A source told People in reference to the 2-year-old, “She’s very sweet and very confident – she’s always chatting away… She is so polite, but also fun and energetic. She has beautiful manners.”

Borrallo has also taught Prince George how to count in Spanish, and the 4-year-old is now able to count from one to 10.

In 2015, adorable photos of Prince George made headlines after Borrallo made him watch the Trooping the Color parade from inside the window. In one of the photos, Prince George’s tongue was out, while he is being carried by his nanny. In another photo, Borrallo is seen looking at Prince George with so much love.

As of late, it is still unclear until what year Borrallo will be working for the royal family. Princes William and Harry’s nanny, Tiggy Legge-Bourke, was with them between 1993 and 1999.

Prince William also developed a close bond with his royal nanny, Araceli “Lillie” Piccio. In fact, he even invited her to his and Middleton’s wedding. While speaking with Philippines local newspaper Inquirer, Piccio said, “I cried at the wedding. It was both a happy and sad occasion for me… The princess would have been so proud of him.”

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson