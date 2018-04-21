Much has been made about the fairytale Meghan Markle is living by actually becoming a member of the royal family when she marries Prince Harry on May 19. However, a new report actually indicates that while in terms of status and wealth, she is moving up the ranks, her husband-to-be is actually the one who is "marrying up."

According to an opinion piece in the New York Post, Markle is actually the opposite of the fairytale characters she has been somewhat compared to, because of the accomplishments she had prior to meeting and agreeing to marry Prince Harry.

In the piece, Markle is credited for getting a decent college education and working as hard as she did to garner the fame she did as a working actress who has her own net worth of $5 million. However, it's also noted just how much of her strong and independent personality she's being forced to put aside in order to become a true member of the royal family, which means Prince Harry, who has several accomplishments of his own, but is best known of course because of his hereditary title, is the one who is in fact "marrying up."

Part of the argument made in the article is based on the fact that Markle was deemed to be more of a feminist, and the role she will have to play as a member of the royal family is going to force her to severely diminish that—specifically because the primary job of any woman who marries into the royal family is to produce future heirs to the throne.

Photo: Chris Jackson-WPA Pool/Getty Images

In addition, she isn't able to express any overt political views or opinions (hence her officially shutting down all of her personal social media accounts earlier this year), or even vote in either British or American elections. She also has to face intense scrutiny from the press over every hairstyle she dons, outfit she wears and move she makes, and can't really express herself in the ways she may be used to.

In fact, losing the independence she has found for herself is a big part of why some have ventured a guess that her marriage to Prince Harry would end in divorce. Most recently, feminist author Germaine Greer said she felt Markle would eventually "bolt" from "the firm," a term used to describe the royal family, as soon as she realized what life would really be like for her as the wife of a high-profile member of the royal family.

"Let's hope they're in love. If they're not, it's going to be totally unbearable," Greer said during an interview with "60 Minutes Australia." "She will see vistas of boredom that are unbelievable. I think the pressure to escape from the firm is crushing."

Of course, for now, no one inside the royal family seems to have any concerns, as they not only begin to finalize plans for the big day but also await the impending birth of Prince William and Kate Middleton's third child.