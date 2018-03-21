Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly opted not to sign a prenuptial agreement, and the reason why this is so has finally been revealed.

A source told People that the couple did not feel it was necessary to sign the agreement because prenups are not a British thing. “Historically, members of the royal family have not had them. They are more popular in the United States – it’s just not a British thing,” the source said.

According to BBC, prenuptial agreements cannot also be legally enforced in the United Kingdom. But in the case of a divorce trial, the judge is required to take them into consideration.

Last weekend, the Daily Mail writer Richard Eden claimed that it is possible for Prince Harry to lose a hefty sum of money by not signing a prenup. But Eden was told by one of his friends that the 33-year-old prince never thought about signing the agreement since the beginning.

“There was never a question in Harry’s mind that he would sign a prenup. He’s determined that his marriage will be a lasting one, so there’s no need for him to sign anything,” Eden’s friend told him.

According to Marlene Koenig, a royal expert, Prince Harry and Markle should not have any problems with their respective savings because they are separate from each other. Since Markle is still a citizen of the U.S., and it will take her years to become a British citizen, she likely won’t receive any money from the royal family or Prince Harry.

Koenig also said that it is still Markle’s duty to pay her taxes in her home country.

“If she has investments in the United States, say for example a retirement plan that she set up, if it’s making money, she would have to pay up. This is even on money earned outside the United States. If she received money from her husband or his family, and that’s considered income, she would have to pay income tax on that,” said Koenig (via Elle UK).

Markle also won’t have access to the money that Prince Harry received from his late mom Princess Diana’s estate.

Photo: Jack Hill - Pool/Getty Images