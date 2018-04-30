Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be seen attending public engagements in the next three weeks.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, the royal couple will be focusing on their upcoming wedding. Prince Harry and Markle will tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The official calendar of events for the Kensington Palace also confirmed that Prince Harry and his fiancée will be taking their much-deserved break starting Monday, April 30.

Most recently, Prince Harry and Markle attended the Anzac Day service with Prince William just days after Prince Louis was born. The event, which took place at Hyde Park, commemorated Australia and New Zealand’s servicemen and women.

Following the royal couple’s wedding next month, Prince Harry and Markle are expected to enjoy a few days of honeymoon. However, the location is still being kept under wraps. Following their post-wedding vacation, the couple is expected to take on more duties as members of the royal family.

Markle and her fiancé are both massive supporters of HIV and LGBTQ-related causes, as well as climate change, environment, women’s empowerment, homelessness, and the Armed Forces. In fact, the couple previously announced that instead of giving them material and monetary wedding gifts, they want their closest families and friends to donate to their chosen charities instead.

“Prince Harry & Markle are incredibly grateful for the goodwill they have received since their engagement, & have asked that anyone who might wish to mark the occasion of their wedding considers giving to charity, instead of sending a gift,” a statement from the Kensington Palace read.

More specifically, the charities that Markle and Prince Harry have chosen to support include CHIVA or Children’s HIV Association, Crisis, the national charity for homeless people, Myna Mahila Foundation, a charity which empowers women in Mumbai’s urban slums, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity for bereaved Armed Forces children, StreetGames, a charity that uses sports to change lives, Surfers Against Sewage, a national marine conservation and campaigning charity, and the Wilderness Foundation UK, which promotes the benefits and enjoyment of wild nature, according to People.

Photo: Getty Images/Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool