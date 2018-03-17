They may be one of the most famous couples in the world and have a large amount of wealth, but that doesn't mean that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be able to escape the same kind of situation most couples deal with when they marry.

Like most couples do when they wed, Harry and Markle may choose to combine finances. However, while that would mean that the pair would share their impressive net worth, it would open them up to some big problems for a temporary period, due to Markle's U.S. citizenship.

As was previously reported, Markle cannot become a British citizen officially until she has been married to Prince Harry for three years and will still need to pay taxes on any income she makes to the U.S. as well as Great Britain, because the United States is one of only two countries in the world which still taxes citizens who live abroad. If the royal couple combines their finances, that could make income from Harry also susceptible to those taxing regulations.

Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

However, there is one way they can avoid these problems, according to Business Insider. If the pair chooses to keep their finances separate and Markle opts to pursue a life consisting only of charity work—therefore not earning any income.

Whatever route the couple chooses, they would have to wait until the time passed where Markle could become a British citizen before having an available option that guarantees they wouldn't have to worry about taxes at all. If Markle chooses to renounce her U.S. citizenship after she becomes a British citizenship, she will no longer have any legal obligations to Uncle Sam and would therefore only pay British taxes on her income.

While it is unclear what the couple is planning to do in terms of this slightly more complicated situation, one thing that is certain is that they do have an impressive combined net worth. Markle's is estimated at roughly $5 million due to her career as an actress, while Harry is believed to be worth around $25 million, though the exact amount is hard to track because the royal family's incomes are kept private. Considering how much they may actually have, it's not surprising that Markle and Harry have actually paid for all of the clothing she has worn for various royal functions.