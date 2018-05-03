Prince Harry and Meghan Markle trimmed down their guest list for their May 19 wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

A source told E! News that the original 800 guests that could have been accommodated inside the venue have been narrowed down to just 600. The source said that the seating arrangement has been changed as well so that the pews inside the church may be spread out diagonally. Doing this will give the attendees a better view of the altar. The guests that will be most affected are the children. Parents who wish to bring their kids to the wedding are now being discouraged from doing so.

Prince Harry and Markle’s 600-guest count is much smaller than the number of people that attended Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011. At that time, 1,900 people graced the royal couple’s special day at Westminster Abbey. But it is important to note that the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was a state affair.

For Prince William and Middleton’s lunchtime reception, the couple only invited 650 guests to join them in the festivities. Only 300 guests attended their evening reception that was hosted by Prince Charles.

According to the publication, the number of people that will be asked to join Prince Harry and Markle at the lunch reception will be the same as those who will attend the ceremony. But in the evening, only 200 of the couple’s closest family and friends will attend the celebration at the Frogmore House.

Some of the confirmed guests that have been invited to the wedding are the 250 members of the Armed Forces, a handful of people who have contributed to their communities and more. However, they will only be watching the wedding from the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Celebrities whose attendance have already been confirmed include Priyanka Chopra, David and Victoria Beckham, Mel B and George and Amal Clooney.

Markle has reportedly not invited her half-siblings and dad to her wedding, but she has asked her mom, Doria Ragland, to attend her big day with Prince Harry this month.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson