Prince Louis won’t be attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding on May 19.

Dr. Robin Jacobson, a pediatrician at NYU Langone Pediatric Associates at Irving Place in New York City, said newborns should preferably stay at home during the first couple of months. But this doesn’t mean they are not allowed to be taken out by their parents or guardians.

“In truth, a newborn baby could go on a plane or be out in public even the day after they’re born. We prefer though, that they not for the first two months because the worry is they’re going to get sick,” Dr. Jacobson told Town & Country.

Prince Harry and Markle’s royal wedding is set for May 19. By then, Prince Louis is not even a month old.

The pediatrician also recommended that babies be kept away from large crowds when they are brought out. But if Prince William and Middleton will bring Prince Louis to the wedding, it means he will be exposed to thousands of people.

“I tell my new moms and dads, a week after a new baby is born, if you want to go for a walk if you’re not anywhere too crowded, it’s fine, but you really don’t want to be in big crowds until they’re two months old. Going to a wedding probably wouldn’t be the greatest thing to do when a baby is just born,” she said.

Prince Louis’ parents, Prince William and Middleton will most definitely attend Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle next month. Prince William will even serve as his brother’s best man. So the biggest question is who will take care of Prince Louis while his parents are away?

It’s possible that the royal couple will hire a nanny for the baby. Maria Borrallo, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte’s babysitter may also be the one tasked to look after Prince Louis. Borrallo joined the royal household in 2014 when Prince George was just 8 months old, and she has been a great help to Prince William and Middleton since then.

Photo: Getty Images/Jack Taylor