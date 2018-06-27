Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to visit Dublin soon. Kate Middleton has already set foot in the city, but the same cannot be said of Prince William. But why exactly hasn't he visited the city yet?

Many are wondering why the Duke of Cambridge has not visited the capital city in Ireland when the other members of the fab four has or are scheduled to do so. Queen Elizabeth II has also visited the place. According to Francesca Specter, a travel journalist for Daily Express, Prince William previously visited northern Ireland but not it's Irish Republic because it is not technically part of his duties as the future king of England. The Republic of Ireland is not part of the Commonwealth since it was automatically excluded when it broke away from Northern Ireland in 1949. It's also not part of the United Kingdom, so it's not dependent on the British Crown.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to visit Dublin Dublin next month to attend a sports festival at Croke Park, view the Book of Kells and meet Michael D Higgins, Irish Times reported. Prince Harry and Markle will also attend a summer garden party at the British ambassador's residence where they will meet different people from across Ireland's arts, sports, military and social enterprise sectors.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cambridge visited Ireland with her mom, Carole Middleton back in 2007 after her brief split with Prince William. On the other hand, the Queen paid the city a visit in 2011.

At the time, Prince William is in an official royal trip to Israel. According to him, Middleton was upset that she was not able to join him in the said engagement. "She is very upset that I am coming here without her," Prince William said.

"My wife Catherine is very sorry she cannot be here with me so soon after the birth of our son Louis, but her family remembers very fondly the almost three years she spent here as a child when her father worked for British Airways in Amman," Prince William said at a reception to address Middleton's absence.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Cambridge paid a tribute to his wife during his trip to Jordan by recreating one of Middleton's childhood photos. "The Duke of Cambridge visits Jerash, the same site that The Duchess of Cambridge visited, aged 4, with her sister and father when the family lived in Jordan," the palace wrote on Twitter.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson