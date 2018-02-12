Prince Harry and Prince William could have been part of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," but unfortunately, their scenes had to be cut from the movie for a specific reason.

The two royals' height had been a major issue in their supposed movie debut. Prince Harry and Prince William, who stand 6 feet 1 inch and 6 feet 2 inches, respectively, were too tall to be Stormtroopers, so their cameo was scrapped from the film, The Telegraph reported.

John Boyega, who plays the character Finn in the movie series, confirmed the participation of the Dukes. According to the "Pacific Rim Uprising" actor, Prince Harry and Prince William filmed their scenes when they visited Pinewood Studios in April 2016.

Boyega told The Hollywood Reporter that in the scene, the royals were "wrapped in Stormtroopers costume," which made a "strange contrast of a weird family." "It's the best both worlds for me," he added.

Boyega enjoyed working with Prince Harry and Prince William. In fact, he said that it was more "fun" than intimidating. "It was a great experience," he continued.

Prince William and Prince Harry attended the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" premiere in London. They were only told that their scene ended up being cut from the final film at the premiere, but this did not stop the two from enjoying the night.

Prince Harry and Prince William attended the event without Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. The two were greeted by "Star Wars" droid BB-8 when they arrived on the red carpet.

Later that night, Prince William was spotted chatting with Mark Hamil, who plays Luke Skywalker. Meanwhile, Prince Harry was photographed meeting other guests at the premiere.

Boyega told ITV's "This Morning" that he apologized to Prince Harry and Prince William for what happened. "I did personally apologise to [the Princes] yesterday and said, 'Sorry you were cut out of the film.' And Will was like, 'I probably just need to work more on the skills.' I was like, 'Maybe, bruv,'" he recalled.

In related news, Prince Harry is busy with his upcoming royal wedding with Markle. The Duke and the "Suits" star are set to tie the knot on May 19 at St. George Chapel in Windsor Castle. Meanwhile, Prince William and Middleton are expecting their third child together.

