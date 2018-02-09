Prince William recently said that he’s worried about the young girls of this generation.

During a visit to a west London school, the Duke of Cambridge also encouraged young students to limit their use of the internet. Prince William also reminded young students of the fakeness of social media and told them that they should not focus too much on their appearance.

“I worry for you girls. The touched-up pictures are not real. Don’t try to recreate them or think that’s what you’ve got to aim for. There’s a lot of fakeness online so don’t worry about that,” he said (via the Telegraph).

While talking to the year 10 students at Burlington Danes Academy, Prince William also acknowledged the fact that they have to put up with a lot of things at their tender age. But even though things can be very difficult for young students due to their family, friends, and school, Prince William said that there’s a way to also prioritize their mental health.

“For your mental health, get outside, come away from the screen. By all means be on a screen but don’t be on it all day because it will only bring you into another world. It’s important that you balance your time,” he said.

Prince William also shared his message to young boys and said that they should try to talk about their feelings more. “It’s really important for boys. We’re not very good at talking about our emotions and how we feel. Girls have got a little bit better, and boys we’ve really got to work hard on being able to talk to friends, family, and trusted people about how we feel,” he said.

The Duke of Cambridge, his wife, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry, started the Heads Together campaign that focuses on mental health. The campaign is not only restricted to fallen and injured military men, but also to teachers, students, parents, and more.

Photo: Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images