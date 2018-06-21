Prince Louis’ baptism date and venue have just been announced, but the location is not the same as where Princess Charlotte was christened.

Princess Charlotte was baptized at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, but Prince Louis will be christened at the Chapel Royal in St. James Palace.

Rebecca Perring, a journalist for Express, was told by a Kensington Palace spokesperson that the location for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children’s baptism all depends on the royal couple’s personal preference.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s christening were also very private and intimate with only about 20 to 30 guests. As of late, the guest list for Prince Louis’ christening has not yet been revealed. But by the looks of it, it will be another small celebration for the royal family.

Meanwhile, Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal expert, told Express that Chapel Royal has some connection with the late Princess Diana. This could be one of the reasons why Prince William and Middleton chose it for Prince Louis’ baptism.

“This is a very personal decision. Diana’s body rested in the Chapel Royal before the altar for a week after she died. As with George who was also christened at the Chapel Royal,” he said.

But even though the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge didn’t choose Chapel Royal for Princess Charlotte, St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham also has a connection with the royal family.

“Charlotte was christened at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene where Diana was christened. There is an enduring link with the mother William so adored and who is his Harry’s inspiration,” Fitzwilliams said.

Prince William and Middleton welcomed Prince Louis on April 23. His baptism will take place on July 9. Prince George was born on July 22, 2013, and he was baptized on Oct. 23. Princess Charlotte was born on May 2, 2015, and she was baptized on July 5, 2015.

Photo: Reuters/Chris Jackson/Pool