Princess Eugenie skipped the Royal Ascot on Thursday, but her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, and sister, Princess Beatrice, were all there.

Isabella Sullivan, a journalist for Express, said that it is possible Princess Eugenie is busy with her wedding preparations that’s why she skipped the Royal Ascot on Thursday. However, the 28-year-old princess attended the horseracing event with Princess Beatrice twice this week.

Princess Eugenie will be tying the knot with Jack Brooksbank on Oct. 12 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. As early as March, she told her followers on Instagram that she and Brooksbank have started with their wedding planning. However, details about their guests, cake designer, caterer, wedding dress designer, and more have not yet been revealed.

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie skipping one Royal Ascot day meant that she was unable to witness Ferguson’s debut at the event. It was reported that the Ferguson was invited by Queen Elizabeth II to attend the gathering with the other members of the royal family.

The mom of two was photographed in the Royal box at Ascot chatting with the Queen and Princess Beatrice. They were also seen laughing together while at the event. She was also seen arriving at the Royal Ascot with Prince Andrew, whom she divorced several years ago, according to People.

Despite their split, Ferguson and Prince Andrew have maintained a close relationship with each other. In fact, multiple sources reported that two ex-couple still live in the same house together.

Ferguson had a close relationship with the Queen as well most especially when she still married to her son. In her book, “My Story,” Ferguson revealed that she used to call the Queen mama.

“In private, I called her mama… When she waved me to sit next to her in the car or at church, I felt favored and blessed. Through all the chaos of the past six months, the Queen and I had stayed consistent. She still took my calls, and I still brought her grandchildren to Windsor for tea on Sundays,” she wrote (via Express).

