Queen Elizabeth II wears bright-colored outfits for a reason.

The monarch's daughter-in-law, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, shared why Queen Elizabeth II prefers bright clothing. According to Sophie, the choice of colors help Queen Elizabeth II stand out so that her fans will immediately notice her.

"She needs to stand out for people to be able to say 'I saw the Queen,'" Sophie explained in the Smithsonian Channel documentary "The Queen at 90" (via Travel + Leisure). "Don't forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen's hat as she went past."

Caroline de Guitaut, the curator at the Royal Collection Trust, also said the same thing. "The queen has always been aware that she needs to stand out from the crowd, and it is for this reason that millinery has always played an important role in her wardrobe," she told The New York Times.

Guitaut added that the queen's hat, in particular, "enabled people who want to catch a glimpse of her to spot her immediately." The monarch's hat is also strategic; it ensures that her face is fully visible but framed in a range of styles over the years.

Aside from her preference for bright colors, Her Majesty is very particular of the level of comfort she feels when she wears her ensemble. She also plans months ahead what she will wear for an event. "You have to take into account the different countries and the different climates in which they'll be worn. The queen always makes sure that she follows the tradition," couture designer Karl-Ludwig Rehse, who designs dresses for the monarch, told CNN. "It's not the case that the queen is going somewhere next week and thinks 'What am I going to wear?' Sometimes it is six months, 12 months or longer."

Stewart Parvin is another designer in Queen Elizabeth II's fashion inner circle. According to him, he was asked to design sketches for a prominent person and was only told who it was for when his work was selected.

"She is someone who is very interested in her clothes. She always has an opinion on it and she has a very informed opinion and she knows when it's right and she knows when it's wrong," Parvin said about dressing Queen Elizabeth II.

Parvin is the leading designer to work on Meghan Markle's wedding dress. However, the palace has remained mum as to who got the privilege of working on Markle's bridal gown.

Photo: Getty Images/Sky News