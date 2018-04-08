Queen Elizabeth II appears to rarely smile at her husband, Prince Philip, in pictures. And a body language expert revealed there is a reason why this is so.

While speaking with Cosmopolitan, Blanca Cobb said that the Queen and Prince Philip were raised in a different generation when PDA and other forms of affection were not shown publicly.

“They were raised in a different generation when the kind of PDA you see today might have been less socially acceptable,” Cobb said.

The body language expert also examined the Queen and Prince’s photos from the past decades. One of the snaps was taken from the royal couple’s wedding. Queen Elizabeth II’s hand is being held by Prince Philip. But instead of looking at each other, the 91-year-old monarch is looking straight at the camera.

According to Cobb, the snap doesn’t show the couple’s intimacy. They also have mismatched expressions in the picture.

During their honeymoon in 1947, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were photographed walking side by side. Cobb said that the snap shows how the couple is comfortable with each other.

In 1951, the couple was photographed with their two children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne. Queen Elizabeth II positioned Princess Anne between her and Prince Philip, while the latter carried Prince Charles.

Cobb said that it is a bit surprising to see Princess Anne in between the royal couple. She also described Queen Elizabeth II’s gaze in the snap as “distracted.”

In the other pictures, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have different expressions. But Cobb said that this shouldn’t be a cause for concern.

“You don’t have to be overly happy or angry to be in sync. The expression gives you a sense of what’s going on in the moment, but the mirroring shows they’re emotionally on the same wavelength,” she said.

And regardless of what the couple’s photos mean, it is important to note that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have been together for 70 years. In November 2017, they celebrated the milestone by throwing a huge celebration.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson