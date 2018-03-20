Justin Bieber may be trying his best to be a good boyfriend to Selena Gomez, but the latter’s friends still do not approve of him.

A source recently told Entertainment Tonight that a lot of Gomez’s peers do not like Bieber, and they especially do not want the “Wolves” singer to date the “Baby” crooner.

The insider said that Gomez’s besties believe that Bieber is a bad influence on her. The couple also had a very troubled past and not everyone has moved on from it.

“They think he’s a bad influence on her and she becomes really dependent on him. She’s so generous and loyal and puts 100 percent of herself into everything, including her relationships, which isn’t always the healthies,” the source said.

The unnamed source also said that Bieber has tried his best to win the hearts of his rumored girlfriend’s friends and family. However, he still has not succeeded.

“They’re there for Selena to support her no matter what, but don’t feel like they need to welcome back Justin. If you notice, Selena keeps her friends and Justin separate – when she’s with Justin, it’s just Justin, and when she’s with her old friends, it’s just them. They don’t really overlap anymore,” explained the insider.

Meanwhile, Bieber and Gomez reunited just weeks after the singer-actress underwent kidney transplant. Since then, they have been spotted on multiple occasions together. They have also traveled to different parts of the country to spend quality time with each other.

But until today, the rumored couple has not yet confirmed the real status of their relationship.

On Monday, Gomez flew to Australia for a short vacation. She was photographed lounging at a beach in Sydney with some of friends. Bieber did not join the trip, which heightened the speculation that he is really not in good terms with Gomez’s peers.

A source told E! News that Gomez looked really happy during her trip to Australia.

“The weather was warm and they spend the day laying on the deck tanning and eating lunch. They went under the Sydney Harbor Bridge and took pictures. Selena was hugging her friends and very happy,” the source said.

