Sharon Osbourne had hoped to join husband Ozzy Osbourne for a show in Mexico last Friday, but the television personality was denied entry to the city after landing there.

Osbourne confirmed the disappointing incident on Instagram on Tuesday when she posted a snap of her husband enjoying a private jet ride. In the caption, the “The Talk” co-host revealed that she missed Ozzy’s show with around 80,000 people last week because she forgot her passport in their U.S. residence.

Details on what really transpired late last week were disclosed by People. According to the entertainment news site, the 65-year-old television talent competition judge actually made it to Mexico City in time for her 69-year-old spouse’s concert thanks to a private jet. However, it was found out upon landing there that her passport wasn’t with her.

“I was on that plane, and we landed in Mexico City at like twenty to six in the evening on Friday and I realized I had forgotten my passport,” Osbourne recalled during the latest episode of her talk show.

Since Osbourne left her passport at home, she was stranded inside the luxury plane for hours since Mexican immigration officials refused her entry to their country — a standard response to tourists who couldn’t present the important travel document upon touchdown.

Osbourne said that her initial response to the situation was to stay there and get someone to bring her passport to her. But that didn’t go well for her. “So the first think you think of is, ‘Oh, If I sit here, I can get somebody to bring my passport. I’ll sit here for five hours. We’re in the airport, and then I can go through immigration.’ Well, no. I couldn’t,” she said.

The problem was the immigration officials wanted Osbourne to leave Mexico by booking a flight with a commercial airline. But that wasn’t possible since she needed her passport to do so and no airline would certainly allow her given that she didn’t have her passport with her. Hence, she was stuck there for hours.

Later on, Osbourne told the officials that she could just fly back to Los Angeles with the private jet. But when the officials agreed to this, it was already closing time for the airport. Therefore, Osbourne had to sit on the runway until the next day before she could fly back to the U.S.

“We said, ‘OK. This plane with take me home.’ So they refilled the plane and the authorities there were saying, ‘Fine. You can just leave. Fill the plane and go,’” Osbourne recounted. “Well they knew that the airport was going to close, and so they closed the airport, and I was sat on the runway in the plane.”

The following day, the airport opened at 6 a.m., but Osbourne was still not allowed to leave. According to her, the officers said that she couldn’t leave right away because she had some paperwork to do. Osbourne then said that she was eventually allowed to fly and she made it back to L.A. on Saturday afternoon.

Photo: Getty Images/Emma McIntyre