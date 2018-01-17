Fans are constantly wondering if "Sister Wives" star Meri Brown will ever actually leave her husband Kody and the rest of the Brown family behind. Now, despite a current storyline on the show that seems to indicate that there is big trouble in her marriage to Kody again, things seem to still be going well for Kody and his first wife.

There has been a bit made on the show's current season on TLC that seems to indicate that the Brown family is concerned about Meri's decision to purchase a bed and breakfast in Utah (which viewers have since learned she did do), and much is being made of her potentially leaving the family behind in Las Vegas. However, the evidence doesn't suggest that Meri is actually leaving anyone behind, and she is still happy in her marriage to Kody, and with her place in the large family.

Not only was Kody present when Meri opened Lizzie's Heritage Inn, but there have been other incidents which seem to indicate the twosome are still united and committed to making their marriage work.

Back in December, Meri slammed fans who were convinced that the two were on their way towards a split after misinterpreting a tweet Meri sent out, which seemed to indicate that she was unhappy and planned to walk away. She again took to the social media platform to deny she had trouble with Kody after seeing the reaction.

"That moment you just have to roll your eyes at the silliness of people who think they know you. Maybe a quote I tweet just means let people who have issues with you have their issues. Their issue isn't your problem, don't let it ruin your day," she wrote at the time, complete with the hashtags #NotGoingAnywhere, #Relax and #YourIssue.

Since then, she has also taken to social media once more, to share another quote which seems to indicate that her relationship with Kody has reached a turning point from their prior troubles, with a quote about never giving up on the people you love.

The two also went out to the movies for a birthday date in honor of Meri's upcoming special day. She shared a photo to Instagram showing that she and Kody went to see "Paddington 2," and were accompanied by Kody and Robyn's son, Solomon.

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images