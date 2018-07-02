The multiplayer features of PlayStation 3-exclusive video game “Starhawk” are no longer working, and it’s because the online functionality of the third-person shooter has been terminated.

On June 30, the online functionality of LightBox Interactive and Sony Santa Monica Studio’s spiritual successor to 2007’s “Warhawk” was removed. This means only the single-player campaign will be playable from now on, according to Eurogamer.

“Starhawk” was released in 2012, and it quickly received loads of positive reviews as a solid entry to the third-person multiplayer shooter genre. Hence, it’s a bit of a shock that its multiplayer features were terminated six years later.

No official statement was made about the termination of the game’s online functionality. However, Reddit users found a notice on the game’s PlayStation Store page that says, “Multiplayer features for ‘Starhawk’ will be terminated and no longer be available after June 30th, 2018. The single-player campaign and any other offline content will continue to be playable.”

PlayStationLifeStyle.net reports that the move isn’t surprising, but it’s unusual for Sony to not make the announcement via its Decommissioned Servers list. The list currently has shutdown notices for other games like “MotorStorm Apocalypse” and “Modnation Racers.”

Since multiplayer — which was the main focus of the game before — is no longer around, players will have to make do with the single-player campaign. Push Square says it’s now hard to give “Starhawk” a worthy recommendation because most of its interesting features are inaccessible from now on.

For those who are still willing to give “Starhawk” a try, the single-player campaign follows the story of hired gunslinger and mercenary Emmett Graves. He is tasked to protect his home from mutants known as Outcasts using an arsenal of high-tech weapons. Unfortunately, the battle isn’t that easy for him especially when he discovers that the leader of the Warband he is hunting down is his mutated brother Logan.

Photo: Reuters/Yuriko Nakao