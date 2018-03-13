Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during his performance in Ireland.

The country musician just finished singing “Humble & Kind” for his fans when he dropped to his knees and took a seat. McGraw’s wife, Faith Hill, told fans that her husband has been extremely dehydrated. She also said that it was her decision to not make her husband perform again that time.

After apologizing to the fans, Hill sang an a capella rendition of “What a Friend We Have in Jesus.” After her performance, the guests were ushered out of the venue.

Upon exiting the venue, one fan told E! News, “It was close to the end of the concert. The lights went off and you could see him fall, then he was on his knees. Shortly after, there was an announcement that there was a medical issue and to be patient. Another 10 to 15 minutes later, Faith and the band came out altogether and Tim was very dehydrated. The crowd was chanting, ‘Get well, Tim!’ She then sang a song and it was all over.”

Another eyewitness said that members of the band rushed to McGraw after they saw him fall on his knees, and they ushered him out of the stage.

“The crowd was really worried, like, ‘What just happened?’ The concert was cut short,” the source said.

Another fan told BBC that McGraw’s collapse came as a shock to everyone. Initially, they thought that McGraw was taking in the applause that’s why he decided to sit down.

“But when a spotlight was switched on him, he was slumped on his knees on the left hand side of the stage. The light was quickly turned off and you could see his crew helping him off – and the band ran over as well,” the source said.

One fan also uploaded a video of Hill telling them what happened to her husband. In the video, the country singer also reminded everyone to drink water, and they cheered her on.

A rep for the singer revealed that McGraw is doing well. “He and Faith thank everyone for their love and support and look forward to seeing their Irish fans again soon,” the rep said.

Photo: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy