Nostalgia hit an all-time high last month when cast members from Nickelodeon’s “All That” began sharing photos to social media revealing that they reunited to tape an upcoming episode of MTV’s “Wild ‘n Out.”

The show was created and is hosted by none other than “All That” alum Nick Cannon and he was the one who made the entire reunion come together.

Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson, Lori Beth Denberg and Josh Server all joined Cannon in February to film this very special and fan-pleasing episode. When the stars started posting pictures of the fun on Instagram, many followers commented their excitement, while some also wondered where some of the other cast members were, namely Amanda Bynes.

International Business Times caught up with Cannon to chat all things “Wild ‘n Out,” including the upcoming Season 11 episode and if there’s anyone from the Nickelodeon cast he reached out to who couldn’t make it.

“I think everybody came through,” he told IBT. “I mean, obviously, we always reach out to Amanda just to make sure she’s doing good. Her scheduling just didn’t permit at the time, but that’s all family. Everybody we asked came through.”

Though Bynes wasn’t able to do the show, Cannon was happy with the turnout and was just glad to be able to make the reunion happen.

“I mean, just really bringing my childhood to my current state,” he said of what the episode is all about. “Being able to hang out with my friends that I grew up with and on a new platform was really cool.”

On this “Wild ‘n Out” platform, viewers can expect to see the former co-stars bring their usual “silliness and fun.” It may have been a few years since the stars worked on the Nickelodeon sketch series together, but apparently, they haven’t lost their comedic chemistry.

This episode is doubly big for Cannon because not only is it a large reunion, but it also marks 20 years since he joined “All That” as a cast member in 1998, something he didn’t even realize when he thought of the idea.

“I didn’t even think about that,” he said. “Wow, dang, I feel old.”

Photo: Nickelodeon

Even before he joined the series on-screen, he worked behind-the-scenes for a little while as a writer and a warm-up act.

“I was the audience warm-up and a writer for the show,” he said. “I would actually get the opportunity to come up with sketch ideas and things like that. That was probably like a year or two before -- maybe a year, year and a half -- because I started when I was like 16.

From there, “It took me all the way to creating my own show for Nickelodeon and then, you know, being one of the youngest executive producers in television history,” Cannon said.

It’s been 20 years since he got his start on the kids network and he’s never left. He’s an executive with the company, as well as on-air talent, which is something he’s very proud of.

“It’s a great organization, a great company and they show love to the talent and their focused on the youth and that’s what I’m all about, too, so it makes a lot of sense,” he said.

“Wild ‘n Out” airs on MTV on Thursdays at 11 p.m. EST.