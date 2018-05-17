Dakota Fanning made her return to television this year in TNT’s “The Alienist.” The miniseries follows a murder mystery during New York’s Gilded Age, but she is ready for Season 2 should TNT decide to continue the series.

“This was always supposed to be a limited series,” Fanning told International Business Times at an “Alienist” event in New York City Tuesday night. “But if there was an opportunity to do another one or to reprise these characters, I think we would all love that because we had so much fun, and like I said, love each other and love the story and it would be nice.”

Networks are happy to bring back a miniseries if it’s successful enough (for example, “Big Little Lies,” “The Sinner”). Though “The Alienist” wrapped up by solving the big case, that doesn’t mean New York is safe. The historical show is based on Caleb Carr’s novel of the same name, and there is a sequel, “The Angel of Darkness,” that might inspire a second season. Fanning’s co-star Daniel Brühl has already started reading.

“I think this world is so rich there’s so many wonderful ways to go, especially when I think of my character, the improvements of psychology in these decades,” Brühl explained. “That would be a fascinating thing to see and just to spend much more time with these wonderful characters. I’ve already read part of ‘The Angel of Darkness,’ that other book, so I guess there’s enough content to fill another 10 hours.”

Luke Evans, who played Fanning’s love interest, is game for Season 2 as well. “I think we’ve only just scratched the surface of where we could see these characters go,” Evans told IBT.

As for what his character John Moore could do in Season 2, Evans wants to leave that up to the writers. However, he knows there is plenty of story to tell. “He’s come so far already,” the actor emphasized. “He starts off as an alcoholic with no ambition, no drive, no purpose. He finds his feet. He gives up the drink. He accepts failure. He deals with his past. He’s a changed man, so the world’s his oyster at this point.”

Executive producer Jakob Verbruggen emphasized that “The Alienist” is still just a miniseries at this point. “We all love the world building, so I think it’s up to TNT and Paramount to creatively decide if there was a second one, how that would look like? But for the moment, we’re a limited series with a very, hopefully, satisfying ending,” the showrunner said.

While the finale was satisfying, it didn’t tie up everything. Fanning and Evans’ characters’ love story was left open-ended. After a season of flirting, Moore admitted that he loved Sara, but she wasn’t so sure she believed him. Still, they left each other smiling, so it seemed like good things were ahead for the duo.

“I think it’s good. It leaves it open for people to interpret, and I think Luke and I really loved those scenes between our characters,” Fanning said of the ending.

Evans couldn’t say if the characters would end up together, but he certainly believed that they’d be seeing more of each other. “I don’t know if there’s a future, I have a feeling that they’ll be in each other’s lives for a very long time, but who knows? Who knows? It’s a very sweet way of ending the season,” Evans said.

Audiences will find out if they have a future together if TNT green lights “The Alienist” Season 2.