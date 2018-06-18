Will Arnett has revealed why he accepted to do some voice acting for animated movies like the “Nut Job” and the upcoming film “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies.”

The 48-year-old Hollywood actor disclosed in the latest issue of Us Weekly that his two sons are mainly the reason why he has agreed to commit to kid-friendly projects. “I wouldn’t have opened up to doing these kinds of roles [if not for them],” he said.

Arnett, who recently starred in the family comedy “Show Dogs,” admitted that being a father gave him the right mindset to take on projects that are appropriate for children. “I don’t think they would have come my way, because I just wouldn’t have been in that mindset,” he said alluding to not involving himself in such projects had he not become a father to his two boys.

Arnett has two sons with ex-wife Amy Poehler: Archie, nine, and Abel, seven. Since welcoming them into his life, he has been more open to doing films that are made for kids. “I’m really happy that I can do stuff that makes my kids so genuinely happy,” he said.

The Canadian comedian also dished that his boys liked visiting the set of his movies, especially the set of “Show Dogs.” “They liked coming to the set. They were superpsyched when I was making it. Everything about it was just like a home run for them. I feel really lucky that I get to do that as part of my work life is something my kids can really participate in … It’s the greatest thing ever.”

Arnett and Poehler tied the knot in 2003. They announced that their breakup in 2012, which was four years before their divorce was finalized. In 2014, the former “Saturday Night Live” cast member broke her silence about their divorce in her memoir, “Yes, Please,” according to Huffington Post.

“When you are a person going through a divorce, you feel incredibly alone, yet you are constantly reminded by society of how frequently divorce happens and how common it has become,” she wrote in her book. “Imagine spreading everything you care about on a blanket and then tossing the whole thing up in the air. The process of divorce is about loading that blanket, throwing it up, watching it all spin, and worrying what stuff will break when it lands.”

Poehler also revealed in her memoir that despite what happened to their marriage, she’s still thankful that Arnett is the father of her kids. “I am proud of how my ex-husband Will and I have been taking care of our children. I am beyond grateful he is their father, and I don’t think a ten-year marriage constitutes failure,” she noted.

Meanwhile, Arnett, who was previously married to Penelope Ann Miller prior to Poehler, opened up to E! News about his second divorce two years ago. “All people have been doing since the dawn of time is trying to figure out how to live this life and be happy. I'm no different. I'm 43, and I've found my happiness — which is my kids,” he said at the time.

