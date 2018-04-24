Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images for CinemaCon

Las Vegas -- Will Ferrell’s luck is turning around. Just weeks after being involved in a highly publicized car crash, the veteran actor kicked off CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Monday night by sharing the first look at his new comedy “Holmes and Watson.”

Before Ferrell showed a teaser for his latest John. C Reilly-collaborated project at Sony Pictures’ slate presentation, he revealed to the audience of press and exhibitors at Caesars Palace’s The Colosseum that he had just won big gambling while trying to kill an hour of time.

“I probably shouldn’t be sharing this,” the actor began, “I just won $50,000 playing roulette.”

The film star went on to share that he knows he’s a “person of means” but that that did not plan on sharing any of his winnings. Ferrell also quipped that if his frequent co-star Reilly were in attendance, he would have had to share half of the money with him since they do everything “together.”

Stepping away from his own personal victory, Ferrell shared that he was proud to promote “Holmes and Watson,” which is a comedic take on the famed characters.

With Ferrell as Holmes and Reilly as Watson, the trailer released at the event showed the pair battling crime and fighting off a swarm of bees with guns, of course.

“Holmes & Watson” will release in theaters in December.