Sorry, “Will & Grace” fans. NBC isn’t airing an all-new episode of the hit sitcom this Thursday.

Season 9, episode 12 of the revived comedy show isn’t on this week because NBC will broadcast the Winter Olympics. Moreover, fans will have to wait not just a single week but almost a month before they could enjoy an all-new “Will & Grace” installment. Episode 12 is scheduled to air on March 1, 2018.

According to the synopsis for episode 12, titled Three Weiss Men,” Grace (Debra Messing) learns that she has actually dated three men from the same family, which explains the title of the upcoming installment. The synopsis also mentions that Grace gets horrified, suggesting that all three men could show up at the same time in the episode.

Elsewhere, Will (Eric McCormack) and Karen (Megan Mullally) lock horns when they get on each other’s nerves at the office. The argument strangely takes a different turn when they realize that they both have this yearning to watch and produce their own little telenovela.

The synopsis does not mention anything about Jack (Sean Hayes), but he is obviously going to be busy with his personal issues when the show comes back after its hiatus. Last week, he and Officer Drew (guest star Ryan Pinkston) ended up seeing things eye to eye on their romantic relationship.

In episode 11, Jack confessed that he may be liking the fact that his closeted boyfriend has a wife because it gave thrill to their relationship. Unfortunately, this twisted view was crushed when Karen exposed to Drew’s wife the latter’s sexuality and ongoing affair with Jack. But Drew’s wife didn’t seem to mind, for she had long been suspicious of her husband’s sexuality.

Karen approached Jack to say sorry and offered him a deal: he could slap her as hard as he could because of what she has done. However, it was Karen who ended up slapping Jack multiple times. She was also the one to convince Jack to give Drew another chance before he ends up being a sad and lonely person.

When Jack gave Drew another chance, he said they could go binge-watching “Riverdale” together. Perhaps fans will see them do that or talk about it in the upcoming episode of “Will & Grace” Season 9.

“Will & Grace” Season 9, episode 12 airs March 1 at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.

