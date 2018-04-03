WrestleMania 34 is less than a week away and WWE’s biggest star doesn’t have a match. The same goes for the most successful performer in WrestleMania history after competing at the event in each of the last 17 years.

That’s what WWE would have you believe, anyway.

Each week, John Cena has been calling out The Undertaker for a match this Sunday in New Orleans, failing to get a response from the Deadman. When Cena’s final plea went unanswered on the WrestleMania go-home edition of “Monday Night Raw,” the 16-time champion announced that he would simply attend the show as a fan, unable to find his way on the card.

For months, there have been rumors that it would be John Cena vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34. Is there a chance the match actually won’t happen?

While anything is possible, it’s extremely hard to believe that WWE would tease its fans with arguably the No.1 remaining dream match and not give it to them. Even if the match is happening a year or two too late, it’s still big enough to be the main event on possibly the most stacked WrestleMania card in history.

"Hey #Undertaker, it's obvious that you left your hat in the ring, but it's clear to everybody here that you left your balls at home!" - @JohnCena #DoSomething #WrestleMania #RAW pic.twitter.com/2jVD2gwauH — WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2018

Cena is no longer a full-time wrestler, but he’s still a major part of the roster. He makes his way onto every big PPV, having competed at all of WWE’s “Big Four” pay-per-views in the last year. Cena had one of the biggest moments at WrestleMania 33, proposing to Nikki Bella in the ring after the couple teamed up to defeat The Miz and Maryse.

Since he defeated Big Show for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 20 in 2004, Cena has never missed the show. An injury prevented him from having a match at WrestleMania 32 in 2016, but he made an appearance for a segment with The Rock and The Wyatt Family.

It looked like The Undertaker’s WrestleMania 33 match would be his last in WWE after he left his gloves and hat in the ring when Roman Reigns defeated him in the main event. The Deadman did appear on the 25th-anniversary show of “Monday Night Raw” in January, though his promo didn’t give a clear indication regarding whether or not he would wrestle again.

The biggest question surrounding Cena and The Undertaker isn’t if their match will happen, but how and when.

Maybe The Undertaker will interrupt Cena during an in-ring promo the way fans have been expecting him to do so for the last month. Since The Undertaker seemed to be done a year ago, perhaps he’ll revive his American Badass gimmick that he used during the end of the Attitude Era.

There’s also the matter of the match’s placement on the card. Cena vs. The Undertaker is one of three matches that could conceivably close Sunday's show.

There’s been speculation that maybe the mixed tag match involving Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H could be the main event, though that might be a long shot. Then there’s the WWE Universal Championship Match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, which is a rematch of the WrestleMania 31 main event. Reigns has closed out WrestleMania in each of the last three years, including his 2017 match with The Undertaker.

A match between Cena and The Undertaker, however, might trump anything else on Sunday’s card, especially if it’s the final match of The Undertaker’s career. Cena was the face of the company for over a decade—and arguably still is—while The Undertaker’s match always holds a special place on the WrestleMania card.

The Undertaker is 23-2 at WrestleMania. Cena's last WrestleMania loss came in 2012 when he was defeated by The Rock.

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images