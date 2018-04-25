Kate Middleton may consider following the diet suggested by the NHS after she gave birth to her son on Monday, April 23.

Other than breastfeeding, the NHS suggests that all moms who just gave birth should consume at least five portions of fruits and vegetables a day. Moms should also avoid drinking excessive amounts of sweetened drinks. One 150ml glass of 100 percent unsweetened fruit juice is also recommended.

Throughout the day, moms can also consume healthy snacks. These include vegetable soup, ready to eat apricots, yogurts, hummus, and vegetable sticks. All these snacks are good for moms who are also breastfeeding.

Every week, moms like Middleton can only consume 280 grams of oily fish. Caffeine should also be avoided because it is not good for the baby.

“Breastfeeding has long-term benefits for your baby, lasting right into adulthood. Small amounts of what you’re eating and drinking can pass to your baby through your breast milk. If you think a food you’re eating is affecting your baby and they’re unsettled, talk to your GP or health visitor, or contact the National Breastfeeding Hotline,” said the NHS.

Middleton and Prince William welcomed their third child on Monday. A few hours after their son’s birth, Prince William picked up Prince George and Princess Charlotte and accompanied them to St. Mary’s Hospital. The siblings spent a few minutes with their baby brother and mom there.

Seven hours after giving birth, Middleton and Prince William were photographed leaving the hospital’s Lindo Wing with their baby in tow. Middleton is known for leaving the hospital just hours after giving birth. She did a similar thing when Prince George was born in 2013, as well as when Princess Charlotte was born in 2015.

According to People, Middleton’s presence at the hospital causes a frenzy outside, and this can be disruptive to the other non-royal patients at St. Mary’s. In fact, before Middleton and Prince William left the hospital, another couple was spotted leaving the facility with their baby, and they were greeted by a massive crowd of photographers. This could be the real reason why Middleton opts to recover at home than at the hospital.

Photo: Getty Images/Tolga Akmen - WPA Pool