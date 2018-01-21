Kate Middleton is reportedly considering giving birth to her third child at home.

A royal source told Express that Middleton and Prince William are considering a different birthing option this time around. “Catherine has said she would love to have her baby at home. She has discussed it with William and he is being very supportive. They both think it would be lovely for the family to have a home birth, particularly for George and Charlotte. Above all they both agree that having a home birth would save a massive intrusion into the day to day running of any hospital where she gave birth,” the source said.

Middleton gave birth to Prince George at St. Mary’s in Paddington, specifically at the Lindo Wing. The private maternity facility is a favorite among the royals. St. Mary’s was also where Prince William and Prince Harry were born. Their cousins, Peter and Zara Phillips, were also delivered there.

The Duchess of Cambridge also gave birth to Princess Charlotte in the same maternity facility in 2015.

A second source said that Middleton and Prince William were so concerned with the chaos caused by the arrival of their first two kids that they don’t want it to happen to their third child. “They don’t think it’s fair on other patients at the hospital and people visiting their relatives,” the source said.

If Middleton and Prince William’s third child will be born at home, he or she would not necessarily be the first among the royal family. Queen Elizabeth was also born at her parents’ home in Bruton Street in London. All of the queen’s sons were born in Buckingham Palace. Her daughter, Princess Anne, was born at Clarence House, the current home of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

Middleton is expected to give birth to her third sometime in April. Details about her baby’s arrival and her chosen name for her child will be unveiled after the baby is born.

Photo: Getty Images/Stuart C. Wilson