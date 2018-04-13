Kate Middleton will soon give birth to her and Prince William’s third child. And one of the best ways to welcome the newest addition to their family is to give the baby some wonderful gifts.

People just came up with a list of “best” royal gifts to give the Duchess of Cambridge, that is if they were invited to her baby shower.

At the top of the list is Burt’s Bees Bee Box, which is packed with all of the essential items a baby could need in the first few months. The set includes wet tissues, creams, clothes, and more. Burt’s Bees Bee Box costs $200.

Also on the list is MZ Wallace’s Crosby Quilted Traveler Oxford Nylon Bag which is priced at $395. The multi-purpose bag is big enough to hold the baby’s items, especially when traveling. But it is highly unlikely for Middleton to be seen carrying this huge carrier.

The publication also thinks a stunning gold picture frame will be a wonderful gift to Middleton. After all, the soonto be mom-of-three can put her family’s first complete picture in the frame.

Middleton may also love to receive a soothing skincare set from Hesperides. The brand’s grapefruit body care set costs $43.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third child would also love to snuggle with a stuffed dog. Coal’s stuffed animal dog may be purchased at $20 on Amazon.

Other items on People’s list are the $6 baby knit crown, an $8 plush knit rattle, a $500 Mama & Papas Sola2 stroller in black with bassinet, a $28 cable knit blanket, and an $18 Keep Calm and Carry On onesie.

Meanwhile, Prince William may have just confirmed his third baby’s gender. During a recent interview, he said that his unborn child should be named Jack. He paused for a few seconds and added “or Jackie” when he realized what he just uttered.

Last month, a source claimed that Prince William and Middleton do not know their baby’s gender and will just find out after she gives birth sometime this month, according to Glamour.

Photo: Getty Images/Paul Edwards - WPA Pool