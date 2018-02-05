Kylie Jenner just gave birth to her first child – a girl – on Feb. 1.

Following her and Travis Scott’s daughter’s birth, fans are already waiting for Jenner to announce her baby’s name. Her half-sister, Kim Kardashian, shared her third child’s name two days after she was born. Kardashian decided to give her and Kanye West’s daughter a unique name – Chicago – just like their two older kids, North and Saint.

Jenner has a lot of options for baby names. She may follow the “K” route and give her a daughter a name that starts with the same letter. Jenner and all of her sisters’ names all start with “K”: Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Kendall.

But the 20-year-old cosmetics mogul also has to take her boyfriend into consideration. Scott may have some ideas for their baby girl’s name, and he may not want to give their daughter a name that starts with a “K,” according to New.co.au.

Kourtney, for instance, did not give her and Scott Disick’s three children a name that starts with a “K.” Their children are called Mason, Penelope and Reign. Jenner might also seek the advice of her siblings and mom, Kris Jenner, on what to name her first born.

Meanwhile, Jenner dropped a tell-all video detailing the past nine months of her life after learning about her pregnancy. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO stayed mum did not confirm her pregnancy until after her daughter was born. In the lengthy video, Jenner’s closest friends talked about the reality TV star. They also addressed Jenner’s daughter, who will be able to watch the video years from now.

Also in the clip, a very happy Jenner posed with her growing baby bump. She also addressed her weight gain by showing her plate filled with food. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star justified that she was eating for two people.

And when it was time to give birth, Jenner’s mom and sister, Khloe, were both inside the delivery room. As it turns out, Jenner did not also miss out on any of her family’s events. It just so happened that she refused to be filmed in front of the cameras.

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Huffington Post