Meghan Markle is currently on a U.K. family visa, but this will only last for two and a half years. After which, the former actress needs to decide whether or not she wants to become a citizen of the United Kingdom.

Prince Harry’s communications secretary, Jason Knauf, said that he believes Markle wants to become a British citizen. “I can say she intends to become a UK citizen and will go through the process of that, which some of you may know takes a number of years,” he said.

Under the U.K. family visa, the couple needs to tie the knot six months after arriving in the U.K. After her family visa expires, Markle needs to re-apply for the visa again, and she must live in the U.K. for the next five years. Then she could receive her permanent residency card.

Markle would also have to take an exam about the country, and if she passes it, she can be granted British citizenship. Some of the possible questions include identifying who is married to the Queen of England and explaining the relationship between the monarch and the government, according to BBC.

It will be up to Prince Harry’s fiancée to retain her American citizenship or not, but she is allowed to have dual citizenship. However, this would mean that she has to adhere to certain rules and requirements by the United States and the U.K.

According to the Washington Post, retaining Markle’s American citizenship means she would have to pay the taxes in her home country. “U.S. citizens are subject to U.S. tax obligations regardless of their country of residence. A member of the royal family would be treated like anyone else,” said Peter Spiro, the author of “At Home in Two Countries: The Past and Future of Dual Citizenship.”

If Markle decides to remain as an American citizen, she will be required to pay her taxes yearly. And if her income is $300,000 or higher, her and Prince Harry’s foreign assets, including their foreign trusts, may be scrutinized by the IRS.

