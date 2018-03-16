Meghan Markle's may opt for a UK designer to work on her wedding gown, according to a Canadian fashion designer.

Some reports claim that the "Suits" star has already selected a designer to work on her bridal gown. However, the palace remains mum about this. In fact, they do not want to comment on it.

"We have not put out a statement, nor commented on the wedding dress," a spokeswoman for Prince Harry's office said.

Meanwhile, Bojana Sentaler, the founder and creative director of Canadian label Sentaler, thinks that a designer from the UK will likely have the honor of working on the next royal wedding gown.

"I think she'll definitely wear a UK designer," Sentaler told Reuters (via Daily Mail). "I'm not sure which one but I think it'll be a UK designer."

Stella McCartney is among the names that have been rumored to be working on Markle's gown. She was also the designer behind Amal Clooney's cream-colored trouser suit during her civil wedding to George Clooney. Markle was seen in her coat when the actress and Prince Harry visited Cardiff in January.

"A wedding is a wedding, it's a beautiful honour and privilege to do anyone's wedding dress," McCartney said when asked if she would like to do Markle's gown. "I've always loved working on wedding dresses and they're always varied because you have to be really personal about it, you have to really look at the woman and the day."

Meanwhile, there are rumors that Markle opted for a British-Australian brand. An unidentified source claimed that "Meghan has chosen Ralph & Russo."

Richard Eden of the Daily Mail reached out to the label to confirm the rumors. However, they declined to comment. "We will be politely declining to comment on this topic," a Ralph & Russo spokesman said.

The palace also kept the designer of Kate Middleton's bridal dress undisclosed until her royal wedding. According to Mandy Ewing, one of the staff who worked on Middleton's Alexander McQueen wedding dress, the project was confidential.

"We knew who it was for, but it was very secret," said Ewing. "The dress was all in the news, but nobody knew who was doing it. When you're working you just focus on it and try not think about what's in the news. But it was an exciting event and everybody loved working on it - it was a once in a lifetime opportunity."

Photo: Getty Images/Ben Birchall