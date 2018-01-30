Meghan Markle recently deleted her social media accounts, but there are speculations suggesting that she may launch one official account after her wedding to Prince Harry.

Markle, who was an actress for a couple of years, is used to sharing some things about her life to her fans across the globe. Before dating Prince Harry, Markle regularly updated her social media accounts, but things changed due, perhaps, to her busy schedule.

Before moving to London, Markle traveled from Toronto to Prince Harry’s hometown so that they could be together. But after announcing their engagement, Markle officially revealed that she will be staying in London, and she will no longer star in the TV series “Suits.”

Fans of Markle want to see her photos on her social media account, and it may be possible because a royal insider previously revealed that Prince Harry’s fiancée deleted her account because she was no longer updating it regularly. The royal insider never said that royals cannot have an official social media account.

Additionally, Markle is known for breaking royal traditions so even if royals are not allowed to have a social media account, she may easily create one. This should not be a major cause for concern since there was no problem with her speaking at her wedding; there was not any issue either when she wore pants instead of a dress during an official visit.

Markle’s fans have also created a petition urging the actress to create a social media account. “Please let Ms. Markle keep the voice that inspired so many, by reactivating her social media accounts for before 9 February 2018,” the petition read. Markle’s account will be permanently deleted if it is not restored before the said date.

But it would be even better if Markle will just start another social media account. She could share photos of her trips with Prince Harry, the food they eat, her clothes and even pictures of her dogs – as long as she will not risk her and Prince Harry’s security. However, this may not sit well with Kate Middleton, who once said that social media can become so addictive.

Photo: Ben Birchall - WPA Pool / Getty Images