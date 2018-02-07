“Modern Family” Season 9 has been on hiatus since last month, and the hit ABC sitcom still won’t air this week.

The 14th episode of the Sofia Vergara-starrer is set to return to the network on Feb. 28. Details about the upcoming installment are still being kept under wraps, but episode 13 centered on Luke (Nolan Gould) getting lost after spending the night out in a sketchy neighborhood. Manny (Rico Rodriguez), Phil (Ty Burrell) and Gloria (Vergara) joined forces and tracked him down.

Elsewhere in “In Your Head,” Haley (Sarah Hyland) was desperate to land an interview with the creator of a popular lifestyle website, who also happened to Alex’s (Ariel Winter) professor. Haley interrupted Alex’s class, and the latter’s professor, Arvin Fennerman (Chris Geere), was not very pleased. After their lecture, Arvin gave Haley a piece of his mind.

“Modern Family” Season 9 will have a total of 22 episodes. In May, the series was also renewed for a 22-episode Season 10. The fate of the series after next year will be decided in the coming months. Following the show’s renewal, series co-creator Steve Levitan released a statement expressing his excitement.

“We are beyond thrilled that we get to spend more time with these characters, these amazing actors, our ridiculously talented writers and our incredible crew – all of whom are like family to us. And the good kind of family, not the kind that argues with you all the time,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Channing Dungey, ABC’s entertainment president, said, “‘Modern Family’ has been the centerpiece of our comedy brand for eight seasons and we are thrilled to have it on our schedule for two more years. Steve and Chris have created such endearing characters, and the cast is second-to-none.”

The cast members of “Modern Family” also received a pay increase that took effect at the beginning of Season 9 and will conclude after their contracts expires post-Season 10.

“Modern Family” Season 9 airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Photo: ABC